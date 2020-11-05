Govt not serious about crimes against Dalits in BJP-ruled states: Raj Cong

-
ALSO READ
Non-BJP leaders in Bengal slam UP MLA Surendra Singh for his rape remark
Modi govt committed to increasing farmers' income: Rajasthan BJP chief
Oppn selectively focusing on crimes for 'vote bank' considerations: BJP
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya assumes charge as president of party's youth wing
Bihar polls: Nadda asks voters to take part in grand festival of democracy
-
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday alleged that there was a rise in atrocities against women and Dalits in BJP-ruled states but the central government was not serious about curbing them.
Dotasra said the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras had "shaken all of us" and claimed that similar cases were being reported almost everyday from other BJP-ruled states.
However, the central and state governments are covering them up while the police is suppressing the voice of the common man, Dotasra said at an agitation organised at the Shaheed Memorial by the All India Congress Committee to protest the inaction of the BJP governments at the centre and states.
"The BJP-led central government is not serious about atrocities against Dalits and women. The BJP governments at the centre and states are covering up cases and police is suppressing the voice of the common man," he said.
Dotasra said that the BJP will lose the Bihar assembly elections and the Congress will get an absolute majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU