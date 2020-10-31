AAP says won't be part of all-party delegation on Punjab farm bills

-
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said the party would not be a part of the all-party delegation headed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the controversial Central farm laws, describing it as a mere political drama.
Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema told the media here he made it clear that the three farm Bills passed by the state in the special Vidhan Sabha session on October 20 to negate the controversial Central laws would be meaningless, saying it would not help protect the interests of the farmers.
He said there was no point in meeting the President till the state Bills got the Punjab Governor's consent.
"Captain Amarinder Singh was trying to fool the people of Punjab, especially the farmers, by projecting himself as their saviour," he said.
Cheema said the Chief Minister was a mere puppet in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that was why he had not met either the Prime Minister or the Union Agriculture Minister and the Railway Minister alone or as a delegation against the 'black' laws.
"Instead of meeting the President, if Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had led an all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister, the Aam Aadmi Party would have gladly accepted that offer," he added.
