Great expectations: A peep into Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's Budget books

The new government formed in Andhra Pradesh by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy presented a full Budget for FY20 in July. The revenue targets and expenditure goals, however, are too steep, possibly even unachievable, judging by the Budget balance sheet.

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has projected that the revenue (tax, non-tax and central transfers) will reach Rs 1.8 trillion in 2019-20 (Budget Estimate), growing a whopping 56 per cent over 2018-19 (Revised Estimate). This was done to budget for a 40 per cent growth in expenditure for the current fiscal year, which too, is ...