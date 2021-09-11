Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns, says change of guard natural in BJP

-
ALSO READ
GIFT: Will takeover by Gujarat expedite work on Modi's utopian city?
Vijay Rupani quits as Gujarat CM ahead of assembly polls next year
Panned in pandemic time
The much touted Gujarat model under scanner as second Covid-19 wave stings
Gujarat: Essar joins Covid fight; sets up 100-bed hospital
-
In a sudden and unexpected move, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned from the post on Saturday. The move comes at time when the state assembly polls are due in December 2022
In a statement after submitting his resignation to the Gujarat Governor, Acharya Devvrat in Gandhinagar, Rupani said, "I believe that Gujarat's development journey needs to be led under the new energy and enthusiasm with the guidance from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Considering this, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat."
Expressing gratitude to the party for giving a worker like him a chance to serve as the chief minister of Gujarat, Rupani, 65, stated that he was willing to fulfill "whatever responsibility" he would be given "under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the national party chief".
Talking about BJP's tradition where the responsibility given to workers keeps changing, Rupani said that all party workers fulfill whatever responsibility they get with utmost devotion. "After stepping down as Chief Minister, I have expressed to work for the party," Rupani further stated.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a meeting with all members of legislative assembly (MLAs) even as Rupani's cabinet colleagues including deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja too handed their resignations to the governor.
Taking over from Anandiben Patel who had resigned mid-term in August 2016, Rupani was one of the first chief ministers of Gujarat after Narendra Modi to have completed five years in office recently. Rupani had led his party to victory with a majority of 99 seats in the 182-seats assembly in December 2017.
Rupani's resignation comes at a time when the ruling party had ruled out rumours about a change of face in the upcoming assembly polls. Moreover, speculations of a rift with state party chief C R Paatil had been denied.
While senior party leaders are staying mum over the development, union home minister Amit Shah is likely to fly down to Gujarat even as BJP leadership looks to announce the next chief minister of Gujarat.
After the likes of Uttarakhand's Tirath Singh Rawat and Karnataka's B S Yediyurappa, Gujarat is the latest BJP-ruled state to see the chief minister being replaced in recent months.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU