Himanta Biswa Sarma set to be Assam's next chief minister

-
ALSO READ
Assam Assembly polls: A look at CM Sonowal's achievments in past 5 years
Confident yet cautious: BJP bets on polarisation, Centre's schemes in Assam
Without viable CM face, Congress hopes its alliance will help reclaim Assam
It's BJP again in Assam, but who will be the next chief minister?
Keeping the CM option open
-
Ending the suspense over chief minister post of Assam, Union Minister and BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar announced on Sunday that Himanta Biswa Sarma was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Assam and is all set to become the chief minister of the state.
Sarma's name was proposed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by BJP state party president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and newly elected Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa.
The AGP Legislature party which also held a meeting on Sunday announced that it would support the leader elected by the BJP Legislature Party.
In the 126-member Assembly, the NDA has won 75 seats and the Congress-led 'Grand Alliance' bagged 50 seats.
Earlier during the day, incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tendered his resignation to Governor Jagadish Mukhi prior to a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party. As a tradition, the governor asked him to continue till the formation of the next government.
On Saturday, the two main contenders for the post -- Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma -- met BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Three rounds of meetings were held at Nadda's residence between both leaders from Assam.
Sarma, who was elected from the Jalukbari assembly seat for the fifth time since 2001, was a key minister in the earlier Sonowal government. As the health minister, he was lauded for his handling of the coronavirus crisis during the first wave.
The 52-year-old leader is the BJP's lead strategist in the north eastern states and a troubleshooter for the party in the region.
With inputs from Agenices
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU