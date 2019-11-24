JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Ajit Pawar's 'revolt': Uncle-nephew feuds not new in Maharashtra

Rebels vs rebels: Ticket to turncoats complicate Karnataka bypolls for BJP
Business Standard

How Maharashtra events are 1984 redux, and why NCP needs to reinvent itself

The 1984 political events hold lessons for the BJP in the current Maharashtra stand-off

Aditi Phadnis 

In July 1984, NT Rama Rao, the then new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had won the 1983 Assembly polls with 199 of the 294 seats (a decisive victory by any standards), left for the US for heart surgery. In less than a month, Governor Ram Lal Thakur, obviously on instruction from then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, installed NTR’s finance minister, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, as chief minister, engineering a ‘split’ in the TDP.

It was a plan that was worked upon for months. Bhaskara Rao claimed support of 92 MLAs (which soon became 95) of the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 21:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU