Business Standard

Illegal telephone exchange case: HC rejects Maran brothers plea

The Court has directed the CBI Special Court to complete the trial in four months

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Kalanithi Maran

Madras Hight Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of Sun TV Promoter Kalanithi Maran and his brother and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran to quash charges framed against them by a trial court in the illegal telephone exchange case.

The Court has directed the CBI Special Court to complete the trial in four months.

The CBI had alleged a loss of Rs 17.8 million (Rs 1.78 crore) to the government due to the installation of an illegal telephone exchange at Dayanidhi Maran's house, which was used for Sun TV operations, when Dayanidhi Maran was the Union Minister for Communication and information technology.
First Published: Wed, March 20 2019. 11:04 IST

