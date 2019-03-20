Illegal telephone exchange case: HC rejects Maran brothers plea

-
ALSO READ
DMK promises to abolish NEET, bring back old pricing for petrol & cylinders
Rajinikanth to soon launch news and entertainment channel in Tamil Nadu
Sun TV to launch new GEC, plans to increase market share in home market
AIADMK-DMK to focus on by-polls for control of state administration
Sun TV eyes lower double-digit growth in H2 ad revenues this fiscal
-
Madras Hight Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of Sun TV Promoter Kalanithi Maran and his brother and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran to quash charges framed against them by a trial court in the illegal telephone exchange case.
The Court has directed the CBI Special Court to complete the trial in four months.
The CBI had alleged a loss of Rs 17.8 million (Rs 1.78 crore) to the government due to the installation of an illegal telephone exchange at Dayanidhi Maran's house, which was used for Sun TV operations, when Dayanidhi Maran was the Union Minister for Communication and information technology.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU