In Bengal, some BJP leaders get second thoughts about CAA after protests

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not only the target of various sections of civil society and Opposition parties but also its own mid-tier leadership in West Bengal. The state witnessed violent protests against the amended citizenship Act; Mamata Banerjee, chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, has vowed to oppose the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) tooth and nail.

She is also coordinating with other parties across India for a spirited opposition to the CAA. On the other ...