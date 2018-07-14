In Bihar unit of Bhartiya Janata Party, it is rise of second generation

In the Bihar unit of the (BJP), it is the rise of the second generation that is noteworthy. Guru Paswan, son of former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan, who is now a MLC, has shifted to Patna after working with the BJP-allied think-tank, India Foundation.

A law graduate from Law University, Guru has earned the reputation of one of the few young erudite Dalit voices and is now teaching at Patna University, which has given birth to many leaders of and regional prominence. “Being a politician’s son has its own advantages and disadvantage as people form an opinion about you even before meeting you. Due to my father, I have always been keenly interested in the social and political happenings around me, especially in Bihar. I feel that one can be actively involved in even if he is not an MP or MLA. If the party finds me suitable for a role, they will give it to me even without me asking for it,”Guru said.

Aditya Shankar Prasad, son of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, is shuttling between Delhi, where he practises as a Supreme Court lawyer, and Bihar where he continues to carry out social and political work. Aditya, who did his Masters in Law from Cornell Law School in the United States, has a well-established practice in Delhi and is the lead partner in the Kaden Boriss law firm in India. He was appointed as the co-in-charge of the Legal Committee of the BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha last year. “I will contest elections at the right time. However, my ultimate goal is not just to contest elections, my goal is to transform Bihar into a model state and make it a global brand” says Aditya.