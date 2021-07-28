In Karnataka's politics of identity, new CM Bommai has to strike balance

Basavaraj Bommai, Lingayat leader, Home Minister in the B S Yediyurappa (BSY) government and the son of a former chief minister and socialist leader, took oath as Karnataka’s new chief Minister on Wednesday. There is no reason that any of the policies of the BSY government would be reversed as a result of the appointment, BJP supporters said.

This means that the allocation of 3667 acres of land in Ballari to JSW Steel that is on hold, will likely continue to be on hold. In May, the BSY cabinet withdrew its approval for the lease-cum-sale land deal with the company following a ...