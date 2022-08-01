India remains fastest growing economy in assessment of global agencies: FM

Union Finance Minister on Monday said in that the discussion over rising prices has more of a political angle to it than data-driven concerns.

"Without undermining some of the points that many members have said, I find that it was more a discussion on political angles of price rise rather than actually data-driven concerns about price. So, I too will try to reply a little politically," said Sitharaman in .

India remains fastest growing economy in assessment of global agencies, says FM in .

Since the beginning of the Parliament's monsoon session on July 18, the Opposition in both the House had been raising the issue of rising prices and GST, leading to near washout of proceedings.

Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on price rice on Tuesday, said union minister Piyush Goyal.