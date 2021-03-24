Indian govt has 'betrayed' Sri Lankan Tamils, says MDMK General Secy Vaiko

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary has said that the Indian government has betrayed Sri Lankan Tamils following their abstention from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) vote on the resolution on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka.

"This is a complete betrayal done by the Indian government on the Sri Lankan Tamils. Only because of elections in Tamil Nadu, the Indian government walked out of the voting otherwise they would have voted in favour of Sri Lanka. I condemn the manner in which the Indian government has conducted itself," said on Tuesday.

He added: "What happened in Sri Lanka was not a civil war but was a genocide.1.37 lakh Sri Lankan Tamils were murdered. Schools and hospitals were bombed. In 2009, the Sri Lankan government had starved the Tamils to death."

further said that the international society had failed to intervene to end the sufferings of the Tamils in Sri Lanka.

"Sri Lankan External Affairs Secretary Jayanath Kolambakey said four days back that India would support Sri Lanka in this issue and just like his statement, the India government's representation has walked out from the voting session on this issue.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan said, "Still the door is open to put pressure on the UNHRC to take it up again. It is good to know that China has voted in favour of the resolution which clearly shows that international pressure will be mounting. In international politics, if India takes a stand and it is opposed by China and backed by Russia then the mission might not accomplish."

"I think it is a good move. I think we still have the doors open and we will definitely pressurise the central government to act on the same," he added.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

