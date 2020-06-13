Insanity is doing the same thing again: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19 lockdown

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on COVID-19 via video link in New Delhi
Sharing charts showing a surge in Covid-19 cases during the four lockdowns enforced across the country to prevent just that, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the Union government for "mismanagement" in the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "Doing the same thing again and again is insanity," said Gandhi.

Sharing an anonymous quote on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

The coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 3 lakh-mark with positive cases increasing daily.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: "India is firmly on its way to winning the wrong race."

"A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence," he added.

 

With a record single-day spike of cases, India's Covid-19 cases crossed 3 lakh-mark on Saturday, to 3,08,993.
First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 13:03 IST

