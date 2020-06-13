Insanity is doing the same thing again: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19 lockdown

Sharing charts showing a surge in Covid-19 cases during the four lockdowns enforced across the country to prevent just that, leader on Saturday targeted the Union government for "mismanagement" in the ongoing crisis. "Doing the same thing again and again is insanity," said Gandhi.

Sharing an anonymous quote on Twitter, said: "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

The cases in India have crossed the 3 lakh-mark with positive cases increasing daily.

Earlier on Friday, had tweeted: "India is firmly on its way to winning the wrong race."

"A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence," he added.

With a record single-day spike of cases, India's Covid-19 cases crossed 3 lakh-mark on Saturday, to 3,08,993.