Jannayak Janta Party fields Digvijay Singh Chautala for Jind bypoll

The Jannayak Janta Party, which was launched last month after a split in the main opposition INLD, Thursday announced its youth leader will be the party's candidate for the scheduled to be held on January 28.

"After consulting all the members of the organization, the JJP has decided to field for the Jind bypoll," Hisar MP told reporters.

Digvijay is the younger brother of Both are the sons of Ajay Singh Chautala.

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's elder son Ajay Chautala-led group had launched a new outfit - the - following a split in the main opposition Indian Lok Dal (INLD) last month.

"This bypoll is not limited to Jind only. It will depict the whole (political) picture of the state," Dushyant said while exuding confidence that his fledgling party would register a win in this bypoll.

Asked about his party's prospects in the wake of BJP fielding son oflate MLA Hari Chand Middha in the Jind bypoll, Dushyant said, "Digvijay is a youth leader and the party will benefit from it. People will support youth in this bypoll. We have nominated the youngest candidate," he said.

On Wednesday, the BJP had announced the name of Krishan Middha, the son of late MLA Hari Chand Middha, as the party's candidate for the bypoll. Krishan Middha, whose father's demise in August had necessitated the bypoll, had recently joined the saffron party.

The Congress has fielded Kaithal MLA and AICC in-charge of Communication Randeep Singh Surjewala for the bypoll.

However, the is yet to name its candidate.

The filing of nominations began on January 3 and January 10 is the last date to file papers by the candidates for the bypoll.

The had on December 31 announced that the bypoll to the Jind assembly seat would be held on January 28 and the results will be out on January 31.

The bypoll to the Jind assembly seat, which is considered as the political heartland of Haryana, will prove to be a litmus test for various parties, including the ruling BJP, the Congress and the INLD.

While the BJP will be eyeing a win on Jind to consolidate its position ahead of the state assembly polls, the opposition Congress, which has been attacking the ruling state government over its alleged failure on all fronts, will also look to grab a victory.

Prestige will be at stake for the INLD, which will look to retain its seat. The JJP, on the other hand, will look to cause an upset, which will give it a boost ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.