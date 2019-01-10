Kashmiri IAS officer's resignation an indictment of Modi govt: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Thursday took a dig at the BJP-led central government over the resignation of IAS officer Shah Faesal, saying the world will take note of "his cry of anguish and defiance".

In a series of tweets, the former home and finance minister claimed whatever Faesal, the first Kashmiri IAS topper, had said was an indictment of the Narendra

"Though sad, I salute Mr Shah Faesal IAS (now resigned). Every word of his statement is true and is an indictment of the government. The world will take note of his cry of anguish and defiance," he said.

Faesal has resigned from the civil services.

He had Wednesday attributed his decision to the "unabated killings in Kashmir", the central government's "lack of sincere" efforts to reach out to the Kashmiris and the "marginalisation of the Indian Muslims".

ज्यादा समय पहले की बात नहीं है जब प्रसिद्ध पुलिस अधिकारी श्री रिबेरो ने इसी तरह की बात कही थी, लेकिन सत्ता में बैठे लोगों के मुंह से आश्वासन का एक शब्द भी नहीं निकला। हमारे साथी नागरिकों के इस तरह के बयानों से हमें अपना सिर शर्म और पछतावे में झुका लेना चाहिए। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 10, 2019

said that not long ago "legendary police officer"Julio Ribeiro, a former DGP of Punjab and a former commissioner of Mumbai Police, had stated the same thing, but there was "not a word of reassurance from the rulers"."Such statements from our fellow citizens must make us hang our heads in regret and shame," he said.

On the Modi government, Ribeiro had said the country needed inclusive development and not just for some sections.

To protest the unabated killings in Kashmir and absence of any credible political initiative from Union Government, I have decided to resign from IAS. Kashmiri lives matter. I will be addressing a press-conference on Friday. Attached is my detailed statement. pic.twitter.com/Dp41rFIzIg — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) January 9, 2019

He had also said he "felt threatened, not wanted, reduced to a stranger in his own country" and that he never felt that he belonged to a different religion.