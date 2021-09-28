Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress, Jignesh Mevani extends support

Former JNU Students' Union President joined the in the presence of party leader at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani extended support to Kumar.

Kumar is a member of the CPI executive, a top decision-making body of the party, while Mevani is an independent MLA from the Vadgam constituency in Gujarat and convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM). In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election, the party did not field its candidate against Mevani in the Vadgam constituency.





"We look forward to working with these young leaders, Kumar and Mevani, to defeat the fascist forces ruling this country. is a symbol of the fight for freedom of expression in this country. He fought against fundamentalism as a student leader. The joining of kind of dynamic personality will fill the entire cadre of with enthusiasm," said Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.