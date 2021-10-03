Karnataka CM Bommai confident of BJP's victory in Sindagi, Hanagal bypolls

: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday exuded confidence of the ruling BJP's victory in the Assembly bypolls in Sindagi and Hanagal constituencies on October 30.

"Hanagal has been our constituency whereas Sindagi is a JD(S) fort but take it from me that we are 100 per cent sure of winning both the seats," Bommai told reporters.

The Chief Minister said the BJP's scope of winning the poll is bright because it is a disciplined party, which has its cadre from booth-level to the national-level. He said the candidate fielded by the party would get the support of everyone right from the booth-level worker to the district, State and national-level leaders.

He said the party would decide the candidates, party-in-charge for the election and the strategies to win the election in the State BJP core committee meeting on Sunday.

"We have summoned the report, which will be discussed in core committee meeting today. We will analyse the report and based on some of the points, we will select the candidate. We will send our recommendation to the BJP central parliamentary board for approval. We hope that the decision will be taken at the earliest," Bommai said.

Hanagal in Haveri district and Sindagi in Vijayapura bypolls, which would take place on October 30, were necessitated following the death of sitting MLAs.

While M C Managuli of JD(S) who represented Sindagi died in January, BJP legislator C M Udasi died in June.

