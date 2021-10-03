Former Telangana min Eatala Rajender is BJP candidate for Huzurabad bypoll

-
ALSO READ
Peddi Reddy resigns from BJP, 2nd senior leader to quit after Eetela entry
TRS' Etela Rajender changes camp, joins Bharatiya Janata Party
KCR may renew efforts for third alternative in national politics
Former TRS minister Etela Rajender resigns as MLA, set to join BJP
Telangana CM instructs probe into fresh complaint against Etela Rajender
-
Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender will contest Huzurabad Assembly by-election as the BJP candidate.
The party on Sunday officially announced Rajender as its candidate for the bypoll scheduled on October 30.
Rajender had joined BJP in June after resigning from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and quitting as MLA from Huzurabad. This came after he was dropped from State Cabinet by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao following allegations of land grabbing.
Sunday's announcement cleared the uncertainty over the candidate. Earlier, Rajender's wife Jamuna had dropped hints that she may enter the fray as BJP candidate.
She had said that whether Rajender contests the poll or she enters the fray, it is one and the same.
Rajender was dropped from Cabinet following allegations that he encroached lands of some farmers in Medak district for the poultry unit run by his wife and son. Rajender, however, denied the allegations and said that he is ready to face even a judicial probe into his assets.
He was elected to the Assembly four times from Huzurabad on the TRS ticket. He was first elected in 2009 and retained the seat in the by-election held a year later.
He was elected again in 2014 and was made Finance Minister in the first TRS government. In 2018, he retained the seat and was made a minister again, but given the Health portfolio this time.
Rajender has been associated with TRS since the party was floated by Chandrasekhar Rao in 2001.
TRS has already announced G. Srinivas Yadav, president of the party's student wing, as the candidate. He filed the nomination on October 1.
--IANS
ms/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU