Business Standard

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails ISRO's successful launch of SSLV

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday lavished praise on Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its successful SSLV-D2/EOS-07 mission and termed it as a " huge milestone".

Topics
ISRO | Pinarayi Vijayan

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, Photo: ANI

In a tweet, the Chief Minister hailed ISRO's hardwork and dedication as "truly inspiring".

"Congratulations to @isro on the successful SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission! A huge milestone as SSLV-D2 flawlessly has placed EOS-07, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2 into their intended orbits. Your hard work and dedication are truly inspiring! #SSLV #EOS07 #Janus1 #AzaadiSAT2," he tweeted.

ISRO on Friday tasted maiden success in the small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) segment, with its SSLV D2 rocket injecting three satellites into an intended circular orbit, months after the maiden mission failed to bring in the desired results.

Buoyed by today's success, the premier agency said the launch has "set the tone" for its activities this year, dotted with a number of proposed PSLV and GSLV missions, among others.

The payloads launched by the SSLV D2 rocket on Friday included ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 19:07 IST

