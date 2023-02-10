JUST IN
BJP using money & muscle power to win Tripura polls, says Sitaram Yechury

The ruling BJP in Tripura is using money and muscle power to win the February 16 Assembly elections in the state, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Friday.

IANS  |  Agartala 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting his vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Ranip area in Ahmedabad, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)
The ruling BJP in Tripura is using money and muscle power to win the February 16 Assembly elections in the state, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Friday.

Addressing the media in Agartala, Yechury said since the saffron party sensed that the people are desperate to vote it out of power, the BJP had been desperately trying to this tactic.

"The BJP, Centre, state government nexus coupled with the police and the other authorities hatched a serious conspiracy to rig the elections. Three days before the polling, there could be serious law and order problems staged by the BJP," he claimed.

The CPI-M leader said it is not a question who will win or lose the election, democracy and rule of law must prevail as the reign of terror and deep-rooted corruption that started after the BJP-led government came to power in Tripura have worsened.

Demanding protection of voters from their homes to the polling stations, Yechury said that "the BJP and their goons have already started their threats and intimidations" specially to those who support the opposition.

"The Election Commission must take pro-active appropriate steps to allow the voters to come to the polling stations and cast their votes fearlessly. Our delegation would meet the Election Commission on Friday to apprise it on the prevailing situation in Tripura," said the Left leader, who has been campaigning for CPI-M candidates in state for the past few days.

He said that the gross misuse of administration by the BJP and violation of democratic rights must be stopped and the election must be held under the supervision of the Central Armed Police Force.

CPI-M Tripura state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said that no democratic environment is prevailing now in Tripura.

"Before the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP had made 299 assurances but nothing was implemented. On Thursday, BJP President J.P. Nadda announced 24 promises and most of them are unrealistic. The BJP is expert in fooling the people," Chowdhury said.

He said that in their election manifesto -- Sankalp Patra 2023 -- nothing was mentioned about unemployment, job creation and for the interest of the government employees.

--IANS

sc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:07 IST

