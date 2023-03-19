Kerala is now BJP's next staging post to increase its vote share

A Hallelujah Chorus, followed by an invocation by a Baptist Church pastor, is most likely to fasten on a Christian event. However, this was the swearing-in of Neiphiu Rio, who is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as chief minister (CM) on March 8. More importantly, this was in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, President J P Nadda, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

