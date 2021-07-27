Kerala MPs urge Centre to address overseas travel curbs faced by Indians

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Patchy monsoon could impact pulse and oilseed output, fueling inflation
US embassy to start visa appointments for Indian students from Monday
Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: Ministry of Earth Sciences
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
-
Three Lok Sabha members from Kerala on Tuesday urged the government to take measures to address the problems faced by Indians in travelling overseas, as many countries have restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The problems of thousands of Indian students, who are pursuing courses in China, being stranded in India due to travel curbs have also been flagged by the three Congress party members -- V K Sreekandan, Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan.
These issues were raised by them during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Tuesday and they also submitted a memorandum to the minister.
The minister assured that efforts would be made to address the issue of overseas Indians being unable to travel to foreign countries, according to a release issued by the three members after the meeting.
According to Sreekandan, nearly 13 lakh people who came from Saudi Arabia are still stranded in Kerala due to travel curbs imposed by that country and many of them have also lost their jobs due to expiry of visas.
Among others, many Gulf countries have put in restrictions on people travelling from overseas in the wake of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU