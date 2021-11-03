Kerala one of the best governed states in India as per study: CM

-
ALSO READ
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
UK's Prime Minister Johnson slammed for taking plane, not train
Macron offers UK's Johnson 'Le reset' if he keeps his Brexit word
'UK considers up to 4-week delay to end lockdown due to Delta variant'
UK inflation up more than expected amid Covid pandemic fluctuations
-
A study by the Centre for Public Affairs (CPA) has selected Kerala as one of the best governed states in the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.
The CM, in a Facebook post, said according to the Public Affairs Index 2021 (PAI) released by CPA, Kerala is one of the best governed states as it has excelled in a number of key areas such as infrastructure, education, health, employment, eco-friendly and all-round development.
The index is based on three criteria - equality, growth and sustainability, the post said.
The study also looked at the extent to which the state has excelled in implementation of programs such as the National Employment Guarantee Scheme and the National Health Mission, and also COVID prevention, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU