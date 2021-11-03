Kerala one of the best governed states in India as per study: CM

A study by the Centre for Public Affairs (CPA) has selected as one of the best governed states in the country, Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

The CM, in a Facebook post, said according to the Public Affairs Index 2021 (PAI) released by CPA, is one of the best governed states as it has excelled in a number of key areas such as infrastructure, education, health, employment, eco-friendly and all-round development.

The index is based on three criteria - equality, growth and sustainability, the post said.

The study also looked at the extent to which the state has excelled in implementation of programs such as the National Employment Guarantee Scheme and the National Health Mission, and also COVID prevention, he said.

