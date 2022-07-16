Kolkata BJP women cell demands Mahua Moitra's arrest for Kali comments

-
ALSO READ
Mahua Moitra slams the move to ban meat during Navratri in Parliament
Mahua Moitra sparks row on Goddess Kaali, BJP demands apology for 'insult'
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra unfollows party's official Twitter handle
BJP questions if TMC will suspend Mahua Moitra over remarks on Goddess Kali
BJP demands arrest of TMC MP Mahua Moitra for remarks on Goddess Kali
-
The women's wing of the West Bengal BJP held a sit-in in front of the Bowbazar police station here on Saturday, demanding TMC MP Mahua Moitra's arrest for her alleged derogatory comments on Goddess Kali.
The Mahila Morcha members of the saffron party said police did not take any cognisance of the complaint they filed on July 6.
"Neither there is any action and effort to arrest Mohua Moitra, nor any FIR number has been shared with us for our complaint on July 6," a Mahila Morcha leader said.
The protest went on for around an hour, Mahila Morcha state president Tanuja Chakraborty said. Another Morcha leader accused the police of double standards, saying it sent several summons to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma but remained "on cold feet about Moitra".
Moitra triggered a controversy with her remarks that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess" as every person has the right to worship god and goddess in his or her own way.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU