Laxmikant Bajpai appointed as BJP's new chief whip in Rajya Sabha

member Laxmikant Bajpai was Friday appointed as the BJP's new chief whip in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said on Friday.

Bajpai, a former Uttar Pradesh president, succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla who retired from the house recently.

"Laxmikant Bajpai is appointed as chief whip in Rajya Sabha," Joshi said.

Bajpai has served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh assembly for four terms.

Meanwhile, the has again appointed as its leader in the Upper House.

The party is yet to take call on its deputy leader in the House after the retirement of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

