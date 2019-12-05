- Parliament LIVE: Debate on citizenship bill likely; Chidambaram returns
- INX Media case: Chidambaram gets bail, out after 106 days in Tihar jail
- Big conspiracy against Chidambaram on the orders of government: Cong
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to Sitharaman over 'Nirbala' remark
- Tharoor slams govt over economy, expresses concern over fiscal slippage
- Post release, Chidambaram to attend Parliament after taking care of health
- Vikas Aghadi in favour of withdrawal of false Koregaon-Bhima cases: Patil
- Kejriwal doing vote-bank politics: Gambhir on installation of WiFi hotspots
- Affidavit case: Fadnavis seeks exemption from appearance, hearing on Jan 4
- No infra project stopped, only Aarey car shed work halted: Uddhav Thackeray
LIVE: Chidambaram speaks, steps up attack on govt after time in prison
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses press conference in party office in Delhi after being released on bail.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram arrives at his residence in New Delhi after being released from Tihar Prisons on December 4, 2019.
Congress leader P Chidambaram will step up his attacks on the government over India's economic slowdown when he speaks to journalists on Thursday after being released on bail from a Delhi prison last evening.
Chidambaram’s family used his Twitter account to comment on his behalf when the former finance minister was incarcerated in Tihar Prisons.
"GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased. These are BJP’s ideas of reforms. God save India’s economy," he said on December 3.
Chidambaram was arrested on the night of August 21 for alleged corruption during his term as minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. The Supreme Court asked him not speak about the cases against him when it released him bail on Wednesday.
India’s economy grew by 4.5 per cent annually in the June-September quarter, down from 7 per cent a year earlier.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More