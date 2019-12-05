JUST IN
LIVE: Chidambaram speaks, steps up attack on govt after time in prison

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses press conference in party office in Delhi after being released on bail.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram arrives at his residence in New Delhi after being released from Tihar Prisons on December 4, 2019.
Congress leader P Chidambaram will step up his attacks on the government over India's economic slowdown when he speaks to journalists on Thursday after being released on bail from a Delhi prison last evening.

Chidambaram’s family used his Twitter account to comment on his behalf when the former finance minister was incarcerated in Tihar Prisons. 

"GDP numbers are irrelevant, personal tax will be cut, import duties will be increased. These are BJP’s ideas of reforms. God save India’s economy," he said on December 3.

Chidambaram was arrested on the night of August 21 for alleged corruption during his term as minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. The Supreme Court asked him not speak about the cases against him when it released him bail on Wednesday.

India’s economy grew by 4.5 per cent annually in the June-September quarter, down from 7 per cent a year earlier.

