LJP expected to split further following dismal performance in Bihar polls

After a dismal performance of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar Assembly election 2020, the party continues to split in the state which is proving to be a big challenge for the party chief Chirag Paswan.
More than 200 LJP active members including 150 Panchayat presidents in West Champaran district have decided to merge with the BJP on Tuesday.
A 'Milan Samaroh' in this regard was organised in district headquarters Bettiah where they joined the saffron party. The leaders took the primary membership of the party in presence of BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal.
Earlier over 200 members of the LJP had joined the JD (U) in Bihar.
Sources said that it would be a bigger jolt to LJP chief Chirag Paswan as he is backing the BJP and he declared himself as 'Hanuman' of Narendra Modi.
Some of the prominent leaders liked the district president Shyam Nand Chaurashia, former district vice president Radhe Shyam Rai are among the 200 other leaders who submitted their resignations to the LJP president on Tuesday morning.
Vishwanath Prasad Kushwaha, the former state general secretary of LJP said: "Chirag Paswan became a puppet of some leaders. There is no internal democracy in the party and it is captured by few leaders."
"We believe in the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence we are joining the BJP," he added.
