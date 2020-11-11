Bihar election results victory of PM Modi, says LJP's Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party president described the Bihar polls results as a "victory" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying THE people have shown their trust in him.

With his party winning only one seat while being instrumental in the defeat of the BJP's ally JD(U) in many seats, Paswan tweeted that he was "proud" that his party did not bend down for power. His party had won two seats in the 2015 polls.

"All LJP candidates fought gloriously on their own without any alliance. The party's vote share has increased. It had gone to the polls with the resolve of 'Bihar first Bihari first'. It has been strengthened in every district. This is bound to benefit the party in the future," he said, while thanking people.

The LJP received 5.68 per cent of votes while contesting on nearly 140 seats in the to the 243-seat Bihar assembly.

