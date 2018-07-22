Long haul for BJP in West Bengal: Hindutva can't ensure saffron surge

“Saffron” or “secular”? The dilemma facing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal arises from the state’s distinct political traits, some of which the party’s central leaders have yet to fathom, accustomed as they are to working with the paradigms evolved in north and west India.

Therefore, in March this year, when the BJP in West Bengal organised serial processions to observe Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, its exertions unleashed violence but left no political imprint on a region that embraced eclectic forms of Hinduism contained in ...