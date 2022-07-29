LS will function only after Sonia's apology for remark on Prez: BJP leader

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday said the will only function after Congress president apologises for party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark against the President.

A major political row broke out on Thursday over Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at President and demanding an apology from the Congress chief.

Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his 'rashtrapatni' remark was a "slip of the tongue".

In a series of tweets, Dubey said, "The BJP wouldn't tolerate the insult of the tribal community. will only function after the apology of Mrs Gandhi".

Dubey also charged that the Congress has a history of misusing democracy and .

In 2012, the Congress had given 10 notices against then BJP president Rajnath Singh for just speaking about the family's (Gandhi family) trust, he added.

