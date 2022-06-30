Maharashtra: Cong's 'ED Sarkar' jibe after Eknath, Devendra take oath

The Congress on Thursday dubbed the new led by the BJP and dissidents as "ED Sarkar", a reference to the first names of chief minister Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

"Introducing the new ED Sarkar. #Maharastra," tweeted Congress' in-charge of media and publicity Pawan Khera.

The Congress has accused the BJP government of using unethical means including the misuse of probe agencies like and CBI in toppling the Maha Vikash Aghadi government in the state.

The Congress was a part of the previous MVA government in Maharashtra along with NCP and the led by Uddhav Thackeray.

