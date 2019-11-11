- Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Sena to stake claim by 7:30 pm
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: In Maharashtra election 2019, BJP bagged 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and the Congress party managed to bag 44 seats in the 288-member Assembly
With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declining Maharashtra governor's offer to form government in the state owing to its relations with its ally, the baton is now in Shiv Sena's hand. The Sena, which has 56 MLAs in the 288-member House, has time till 7:30 pm today to stake the claim. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigned from the Union cabinet after his party walked away from NDA over the power-sharing agreement in Maharashtra. "It would not have been morally right for me to continue in the Centre as a new government is about to form in Maharashtra. So I have submitted my resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is waiting for its ally Congress to take a call on supporting a Shiv Sena. Speaking to reporters after the party's core group meeting, NCP leader Nawab Malik said there was a need for the NCP and Congress to arrive at a consensus on "certain big issues", but any decision taken would be a joint one. The Congress party, on the other hand, has called its MLAs from Maharashtra for a meeting to take a final call on the matter.
In the recently held Maharashtra elections, the BJP bagged 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and the Congress party managed to bag 44 seats in the 288-member Assembly.
