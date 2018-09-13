Mallya-Jaitley met for 15 mins says 'witness' PL Punia; Rahul says FM lying

-
ALSO READ
Mallya's statement about meeting me is factually false: Arun Jaitley
Mallya claims he met FM before leaving India, Arun Jaitley rubbishes charge
Vijay Mallya loses $1.55-bn case, banks can seize UK assets: Top facts
Vijay Mallya extradition case: The prison cell is the bone of contention
Vijay Mallya case: CBI gets boost on evidence admissibility
-
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has to explain to the country why he is colluding with a criminal like Vijay Mallya, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday. "Why the FM hasn't informed the CBI about his meeting with the economic offender," Gandhi said while addressing a press conference in the national capital. Rahul accused Jaitley of lying on meeting with Vijay Mallya.
"Even if he (Mallya) caught up with you in the corridor why did you not tell the CBI or ED that he's going to flee, catch him? This is clearly a collusion, there is definitely a deal. Finance Minister should clearly say what transpired and he should resign.
There has been some deal with Mallya, FM should explain to the country and resign," he said.Congress leader P L Punia claimed that he was witness to meeting between Arun Jaitley and Vijay Mallya in Parliament during 2016 Budget session. "The meeting between Jaitley and Mallya appeared to be of formal nature, and lasted 15-20 minutes," he claimed. "I saw both Arun Jaitley and Vijay Mallya having a discussion in the Central Hall of the Parliament. This can be can be verified with CCTV footage from that day," he added.
Given Vijay Mallya’s extremely serious allegations in London today, the PM should immediately order an independent probe into the matter. Arun Jaitley should step down as FInance Minister while this probe is underway.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU