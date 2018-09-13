Mallya-Jaitley met for 15 mins says 'witness' PL Punia; Rahul says FM lying

Finance Minister has to explain to the country why he is colluding with a criminal like Vijay Mallya, President Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday. "Why the FM hasn't informed the CBI about his meeting with the economic offender," Gandhi said while addressing a press conference in the capital. Rahul accused Jaitley of lying on meeting with

"Even if he (Mallya) caught up with you in the corridor why did you not tell the CBI or ED that he's going to flee, catch him? This is clearly a collusion, there is definitely a deal. Finance Minister should clearly say what transpired and he should resign. There has been some deal with Mallya, FM should explain to the country and resign," he said.

leader claimed that he was witness to meeting between and in Parliament during 2016 Budget session. "The meeting between Jaitley and Mallya appeared to be of formal nature, and lasted 15-20 minutes," he claimed. "I saw both and having a discussion in the Central Hall of the Parliament. This can be can be verified with CCTV footage from that day," he added.