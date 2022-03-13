Mamata picks Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo for Bengal bypolls

-
In a major development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that two former Union Ministers -- Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo -- will contest the upcoming West Bengal bypolls for the Trinamool Congress.
The chief minister announced that Shatrughan Sinha will be the party's candidate for bypoll to Asansol Lok Sabha seat, and Babul Supiyo will be the candidate for Ballygunge Assembly constituency.
"Happy to announce on behalf of the All-India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol," the TMC chief tweeted.
"Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!" she wrote.
The Asansol Lok Sabha seat became vacant after Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the saffron party last year and joined the Trinamool.
The Ballygunge Assembly seat was vacant following the demise of state minister Subrata Mukherjee.
