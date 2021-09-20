Mamata Banerjee among top frontrunners for PM in 2024: Babul Supriyo

-
ALSO READ
Former Union minister and ex-BJP leader Babul Supriyo formally joins TMC
Days after getting dropped from Union Cabinet, Babul Supriyo quits politics
Mamata Banerjee moves SC on filing of affidavits in Narada sting case
I'm a street fighter, I fight from battleground: Mamata to BJP after EC ban
Bengal polls: Mamata cancels all big rallies in Kolkata amid Covid-19 surge
-
Former union minister Babul Supriyo, who recently joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is among the top frontrunners for the prime ministerial post in 2024.
"I want that the captain of our party Mamata Banerjee becomes the Prime Minister in 2024. Opposition plays an important role in a democratic system. Nobody can deny the fact that Mamata Banerjee is among the top frontrunners for the prime ministerial post," Supriyo told ANI.
Notably, TMC's party mouthpiece 'Jaago Bangla' had recently sparked a row by saying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has failed to become an alternative face to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the potential alternative to Prime Minister Modi.
Asked about why he switched to the TMC, Supriyo said, "I have not created any history by changing the party. A horde of leaders joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from other parties before the West Bengal Assembly polls. There are resentments among the old leaders. BJP should ask them about their resentments."
On post-poll violence, he said, "Post-poll violence is not desirable. It is being proved. I want that compensation should be provided to people who were affected by post-poll violence."
The former Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change had on Saturday formally joined TMC had quit the BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle.
The sitting MP joined the Trinamool family in the presence of National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.
After joining TMC, Supriyo had told ANI, "I accepted the opportunity given to me by Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek. I left politics wholeheartedly and I am accepting the opportunity wholeheartedly. I met Abhishek Banerjee. The work to be done for Bengal was presented before me. I am excited. I want to work under the leadership of Didi. I will meet Didi on Monday."
Earlier in August, BJP leader Babul Supriyo said he will continue to work constitutionally as a Member of Parliament but had withdrawn himself from active politics.
"I will continue to work constitutionally as an MP in Asansol. Politics is beyond the constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon," Supriyo had told ANI.
Supriyo had announced he was leaving politics and will also resign as an MP. He had stated that he would not join any political party and neither have the parties including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) or Congress called him.
Babul Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU