Many Himachal BJP leaders eager to join Congress, says Pratibha Singh

-
ALSO READ
PM lauds Himachal's progress, stress on further development in years ahead
Himachal govt presents Rs 51k-cr FY23 budget with focus on social security
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh to be held on March 31
Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh reports 10 more cases of Omicron variant
Himachal Pradesh records five more Covid deaths, 1,471 fresh cases
-
Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh Wednesday said that many BJP leaders are eager to join the Congress as they feel suffocated within their own party.
She made the comment in a statement, a day after former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Khimi Ram joined the Congress.
In the statement, Pratibha Singh said that many BJP leaders are eager to join Congress as they feel suffocated due to infighting in the BJP.
A former minister and deputy speaker in the hill state, Khimi Ram had joined Congress on Tuesday in the presence of Rajiv Shukla, AICC in-charge for Himachal, and AICC secretaries Sudhir Sharma and Tejinder Bittu in New Delhi.
Welcoming Khimi Ram into the party, Pratibha Singh said that Congress would be further strengthened with his joining the party.
People are fed up with the policies and decisions of BJP and Congress is going ahead with full strength, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU