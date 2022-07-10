Haryana government would make Backward Classes Commission afresh: Khattar

-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the state government is making the Backward Classes Commission afresh, bringing in fold the nomadic tribes.
"After its formation, this commission will take care of all the problems of the community. It will be ensured that the people get benefits of all schemes through the commission," he said.
The Haryana Backward Classes Commission had been dissolved in May 2016.
Khattar said that in order to bring the nomadic tribes into the mainstream of the society, their families have been issued a Parivar Pehchan Patra' -- a family identity card.
"Now they will get the benefit of all the schemes and services of the government through PPP. A survey of homeless nomadic families has been done in the state and we are making a plan to settle them," he said at an event here, according to an official statement.
He said the youths belonging to these castes are now being given five extra marks in the government recruitment exams.
"I am happy that from 2018 to 2022, about 1,500 youths got government jobs utilising this benefit," he said, according to the statement.
Khattar said that a Haryana State Commission for Safai Karamcharis has been constituted for the welfare of the nomadic castes and to protect the interests of the sanitary workers.
The Haryana CM was here to take part in celebrations to mark birth anniversaries of Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara.
He said that both Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara had a close association with Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.
He announced that a community centre will be built and named after Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara in Kurukshetra. He also gave instructions to the officials to identify a place for setting up the Labana Bhawan.
"Today, I bow to Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara on their birth anniversaries," he said.
Khattar said that great sages/personalities do not belong to any one religion or caste but belong to all.
He said the teachings of such great personalities are a heritage of the entire human society, he said.
"We all have the responsibility to preserve and save their legacy. That is why we are working to take the message of great saints to the people under the 'Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana'.
Our aim is that the new generation should get inspiration and guidance from their life and works, he said.
Khattar said that his government has floated many schemes in order to realise the message of equality given by the great men.
"We are engaged in financially strengthening those families in the state which have remained backward due to some reason. We are committed to the social, educational and economic uplift of all sections of the society," the CM said.
