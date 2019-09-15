Meet Congress' Umang Singhar, the tribal leader who took on Digvijaya Singh

Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Umang Singhar, one of the prominent tribal faces of the Congress in the state, was recently in the limelight when he hurled allegations against former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Singhar said, “Digvijaya Singhji is running the government from behind the curtains.

This is known to everyone. People of the state know it and so do the workers of the party.” Political watchers recall how the Singhar family maintains a traditional political rivalry with Singh. Singhar’s aunt and former deputy chief minister, ...