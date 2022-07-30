Meet to discuss creation of Malegaon district soon, says Maha CM Shinde

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Assembly with 164 votes
Shiv Sena calls Eknath Shinde's trust vote victory 'stolen majority'
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the demand for creating Malegaon as a separate district by bifurcating Nashik is an old one and a meeting will soon be convened to discuss the issue.
The chief minister was speaking to the media in Malegaon after chairing a review meeting of Nashik division.
Shinde said issues such as health infrastructure, road improvement, crop loans, organic farming, and empowerment of agriculture universities, MIDC, electricity and tribal people's concerns were discussed in the meeting.
He further said that the issue of housing for the police force in Malegaon, Mumbai and other parts of the state was also discussed and a decision about an action plan in this regard has also been taken.
The chief minister said the state government is positive about the demand for creating Malegaon as a separate district.
The demand for creating Malegaon district is an old one and many leaders have sought it. A meeting regarding the demand will be convened in Mumbai soon, during which we will discuss the pros and cons. The government is positive and it will give preference to the demand, Shinde said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU