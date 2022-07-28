Goa discontinues electric vehicle scheme; AAP says learn from Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Goa govt working to 'decriminalise' old industrial laws: CM Pramod Sawant
BJP preparing for grand swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant govt in Goa
Goa records 79% voting in polls; Sawant says BJP to win over 22 seats
Electricity subsidy to only those who opt for it from October 1: Kejriwal
Goa acting CM Pramod Sawant in Delhi ahead of legislative party meeting
-
Criticising BJP government for discontinuing subsidy scheme for electric vehicles in Goa, Aam Aadmi Party Vice President for the state Adv. Surel Tilve has said that the Pramod Sawant government should learn from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about turning the EV scheme into a success rather than scrapping it.
Tilve pointed out that when people were complaining about the high cost of fuel, Goa BJP Minister Nilesh Cabral advised them to take advantage of the government's subsidy programme and purchase electric vehicles. "What advise Cabral would he give to the government in light of this decision (discontinuation of EV subsidy scheme)," Tilve questioned.
"Two years after Delhi government's Electric Vehicle Policy came into force, more than 60,000 EVs have been registered there. On the other hand, the BJP-led government in Goa ended the scheme within seven months of implementation," he said.
Tilve said that more than 2,300 charging stations have been made available by AAP in less than two years (in Delhi), and many more are currently being built.
"There are already 150 electric buses running in Delhi, and the AAP government plans to add 2,000 more by the end of 2023. Electric vehicles comprised 10 per cent of the vehicles sold this year, thus Delhi will soon become the EV capital," he added.
"Rather than trying to copy Arvind Kejriwal's strategies without understanding how to make them successful, CM Pramod Sawant should be modest and ask the Delhi Chief Minister to teach him," Tilve advised.
--IANS
sanjay/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU