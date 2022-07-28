Goa discontinues electric vehicle scheme; AAP says learn from Kejriwal

Criticising government for discontinuing subsidy scheme for in Goa, Aam Aadmi Party Vice President for the state Adv. Surel Tilve has said that the government should learn from Delhi Chief Minister about turning the EV scheme into a success rather than scrapping it.

Tilve pointed out that when people were complaining about the high cost of fuel, Minister Nilesh Cabral advised them to take advantage of the government's subsidy programme and purchase . "What advise Cabral would he give to the government in light of this decision (discontinuation of EV subsidy scheme)," Tilve questioned.

"Two years after Delhi government's Electric Vehicle Policy came into force, more than 60,000 EVs have been registered there. On the other hand, the BJP-led government in ended the scheme within seven months of implementation," he said.

Tilve said that more than 2,300 charging stations have been made available by in less than two years (in Delhi), and many more are currently being built.

"There are already 150 electric buses running in Delhi, and the government plans to add 2,000 more by the end of 2023. comprised 10 per cent of the vehicles sold this year, thus Delhi will soon become the EV capital," he added.

"Rather than trying to copy Arvind Kejriwal's strategies without understanding how to make them successful, CM should be modest and ask the Delhi Chief Minister to teach him," Tilve advised.

--IANS

sanjay/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)