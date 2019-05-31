Modi 2.0 cabinet: Rajnath Singh gets defence, faces hurdles in policymaking

On Friday, the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government announced Rajnath Singh’s appointment as India’s 29th defence minister. His junior minister will be Shripad Naik, who was elected from North Goa.

This will be the fifth defence ministerial change in five years. United Progressive Alliance (UPA) defence minister A K Antony was followed by Arun Jaitley (May 2014), Manohar Parrikar (November 2014), Jaitley again (March 2017), Nirmala Sitharaman (September 2017) and now Singh. The 68-year-old Singh, who served as minister for home affairs during the previous ...