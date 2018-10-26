Modi has failed electorate, achieved only 'empty gestures': Manmohan Singh

-
ALSO READ
CBI vs CBI: Rahul courts arrest after protest outside agency HQ in Delhi
CBI vs CBI: Congress hails Supreme Court's order in Alok Verma case
Letter to BS: Govt must take prompt action in CBI vs CBI case
CBI rejig: Oppn guns for Rafale deal; Centre calls accusations imaginary
CBI vs CBI: After Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana moves SC against forced leave
-
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday criticised his successor for failing the electorate and "vitiating" the environment of national institutions such as the CBI and universities.
Speaking at the release of a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister: Narendra Modi and His India' by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Singh said the "idea of India" is under threat under Modi and that voters' faith in his words and promises has eroded.
"The government he (Modi) presides over has been mostly silent in the face of widespread communal violence, mob lynching, and cow vigilantism ... the environment of our universities and national institutions like the CBI has been vitiated," he said.
"On the economic front, nothing concrete has been done to bring back the promised billions allegedly held abroad as black money. A hastily implemented demonetisation and GST have proved to be disastrous for the economy."
"Petrol and diesel prices are at historic high despite the fall in international crude oil prices because the Modi government chose to levy excessive excise duty instead of passing on the benefit of the low prices to the people of India," he said.
Singh termed the Modi government as having achieved "nothing more than a series of empty gestures" and characterised it with "foolhardy initiatives".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU