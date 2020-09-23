Parliament: Govt to recommend adjournment of House sine die, says minister

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: Why are farmers up in arms against Modi govt's farm bills?
Many engaged in confusing farmers over agricultural reforms, says PM Modi
Kejriwal urges non-BJP parties to vote against farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Modi govt took revolutionary reforms in agriculture: Narendra Singh Tomar
Farm bills: BJD issues whip to its MPs telling them to remain present in RS
-
Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Wednesday announced that the Central government has decided to recommend the adjournment of the House sine die on Wednesday.
"I have to inform members that the government has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by Lok Sabha has to be disposed of before adjournment of the House sine die," Muraleedharan said in Rajya Sabha.
Muraleedharn further said that a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was convened on September 22 to allow time for government legislative business. "If the house agrees, the suggested time allotment to the Bills may be accepted," he added.
ALSO READ: LIVE: With govt, Oppn at loggerheads, Parliament session to end sine die
Replying to the recommendation, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I would like to tell the Parliamentary Affairs Minister that the government can recommend the adjournment of House, but it is up to the chair when to adjourn the House. Once I am convinced that the business we have been given is totally completed, the House can be adjourned."
A meeting of BAC was held on Tuesday which was boycotted by members of the Opposition. The Opposition members also boycotted the proceedings on Tuesday after the speech by Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Eight Opposition members were suspended on Monday from the House over unruly scenes in the House on Sunday during the passage of agriculture Bills.
The Lok Sabha, which has passed several Bills, is expected to take up discussion on National Education Policy on Wednesday.
The ongoing session began on September 14 with precautions against COVID-19.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU