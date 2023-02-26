JUST IN
Sisodia CBI probe: AAP leaders detained for protesting near agency office
Business Standard

More than a clash of giants, the AAP-BJP face-off is a fight for survival

But this much is clear: that clashes between the two groupings are more than a David-Goliath war - it is a struggle for the survival of the fittest

Topics
Politics | AAP | BJP

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Shelly Oberoi
Photo: Twitter

“When I was announcing the standing committee election result, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors pushed my chair and attacked me. BJP councillors Ravi Negi, Arjun Marwah, Chandan Choudhary and others inflicted life-threatening attacks on me… Choudhary dragged my chair and pushed me. I ran for my life… They created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank the female civil defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) female members. BJP, accept your defeat,” Delhi’s newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi told reporters last week after the exercise to elect six members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s standing committee had to be abandoned midway. Another attempt to put the elected members of the standing committee in place will be made on Monday (February 27).

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 16:37 IST

