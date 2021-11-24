Mulayam wants Kumar Vishwas to join Samajwadi Party: Uday Prata

-
Samajwadi Party founder and patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday sent feelers to former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas to join his party.
At a book release function organised at Indira Pratishthan here, Yadav expressed his feelings about Vishwas to socialist and poet Uday Pratap.
"Kumar Vishwas is known as a big poet. Netaji was telling me in my ears that if he is not in any party, why don't you take him in the Samajwadi Party," Uday Pratap, who was sitting next to the SP patron on the dais, said.
Earlier during his address in his book release function, Vishwas, while detailing his experience in politics, had said he was not anywhere (not in any party) then.
When Uday Pratap revealed Mulayam's desire, Vishwas and SP president Akhilesh Yadav both were present on the dais.
Vishwas was earlier a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party and had contested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2014 general election, but unsuccessfully.
He, however, had later quit the AAP and is staying away from politics.
