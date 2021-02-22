Narayanasamy, ruling Congress DMK MLAs resign after losing confidence vote

Chief Minister V



Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues besides ruling side MLAs in the union territory resigned on Monday after the government lost the confidence vote sought by him in the face of its depleted strength of 11 against opposition's 14 in the House.

After staging a walkout from the Assembly before the motion seeking confidence vote was put up for voting in the House, Narayanasamy proceeded to the Raj Nivas and submitted his resignation to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

"Myself, ministers, Congress and DMK MLAs and independent legislator have tendered resignation and sought it be accepted," he told reporters but did not answer queries on the next course of action.

Earlier, the government was supported by the DMK MLAs and the independent legisalator.

