Kiran Bedi, Centre colluded with opposition to topple govt: Narayanasamy

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy seeks confidence vote in Assembly
By removing Kiran Bedi, BJP strikes at the heart of Congress' campaign
Puducherry minister continues agitation against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi
NE monsoon rains filled up major tanks in Puducherry, says LG Kiran Bedi
Cyclone Nivar: LG Kiran Bedi thanks Centre for support to Puducherry
-
Ahead of the floor test in Puducherry Assembly, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday said that former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition in a bid to topple his government in the Union territory.
"Former LG Kiran Bedi and Central Government colluded with the Opposition and tried to topple the government. As our MLAs stayed united we managed to pull off the last 5 years. The Centre has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting funds we requested," said Puducherry in the Assembly.
"We formed the government with the support of DMK and independent MLAs. After that, we faced various elections. We have won all the by-elections. It is clear that people of Puducherry trust us," he added.
Further slamming the Centre, he said, "We demanded full Statehood to stop the nominated LG from snatching the rights of the people of Puducherry."
"Even after the parliamentary committee suggesting the Central Government to give full Statehood, Central Government refused it. Central Government didn't do anything to grant us full Statehood," CM said.
He also claimed that the Central Government has betrayed the people of Puducherry by not granting the finds we requested.
Earlier, the Lt Governor ordered a floor test in assembly on February 22. Puducherry is going to Assembly polls later this year. The dates are yet to be announced.
On Sunday, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy held a meeting with Congress and DMK MLAs to discuss further strategy.
Briefing the reporters, Narayanasamy had said, "I held a meeting with ministers, MLAs of Congress and DMK, MPs and other party leaders today. We discussed the strategy to be adopted in the Legislative Assembly tomorrow. We have decided to disclose our strategy on the floor of the House.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU