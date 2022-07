NCP Chief Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments, cells in a sudden move

Nationalist Congress Party president has dissolved all departments and cells of the party with immediate effect, a senior leader said on Wednesday.

national general secretary Praful Patel tweeted, "with approval of national president, Nationalist Congress party, Sharad Pawar, all departments and cells stand dissolved with immediate effect." Patel, a former Union minister, did not disclose the reason for the sudden move, which comes three weeks after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. The was a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government which fell apart in late June following a rebellion by a section of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron outfit.

