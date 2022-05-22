Newsmaker: What is the biggest challenge for Tripura's new CM Manik Saha?

It is not often that a state has two chief ministers of the same name. Under Manik Sarkar, the Left Front in Tripura ruled for 25 years with minimal challenges: Until it was conclusively and thoroughly defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018.

It took more than three years for Tripura to get another Manik in the saddle. A dentist, 69-year-old Manik Saha replaced Biplab Deb as chief minister in a BJP-led coalition government (33 MLAs), in which the Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Tripura (IPFT) has seven MLAs (it had eight in 2018 but a split reduced its numbers) in the ...