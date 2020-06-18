Nine including 3 BJP MLAs withdraw support from N Biren-led govt in Manipur

The BJP-led government in Manipur is on the brink after nine legislators, including three of the party, withdrew their support.

Four lawmakers of People's Party (NPP), an independent and a TMC MLA are others to have backed out of the government.

Three BJP MLAs - T Thangzalam Haokip of Henglep Assembly constituency, Samuel Jendai from Tamenglong Assembly constituency and S Subashchandra from Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Assembly constituency resigned from the Assembly and the primary membership of the BJP.

Meanwhile, all the four Ministers from NPP - Y Joykumar Singh, L Jaya Jayantakumar Singh, N Kayisii, and Letpao Haokip - have withdrawn their support from N Biren Singh-led BJP government and tendered their resignations from the ministerships.

TMC MLA T Robindro Singh and Independent MLA Ashabuddin too have withdrawn their support. In the Manipur Assembly, one Congress MLA, who had defected, was disqualified by the Speaker tribunal earlier. And another disqualification case of seven MLAs are yet to be decided by the Speaker's tribunal.

BJP won by 21 seats in the 11th Assembly election, whereas Congress party got 28 seats, four went to Naga People's Front, four to NPP and one to TMC among others.

All the MLAs who had resigned and withdrawn their support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP government had a warm reception at an unidentified camp by Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President M. Okendro Singh, former MPCC presidents, G. Gaikhangam, TN Haokip and Congress MLAs.

CLP leader Ibobi Singh said he will be demanding for a floor test and stake claim to form the government.

It is also to be noted that the biennial election of Members of Parliament is due to be held on June 19.